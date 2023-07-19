Upskilling platform Geekster launches new programme in Data Science and Machine Learning

Geekster, an online learning and upskilling platform, has launched a 360-degree programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. Geekster claims to bring the comprehensively designed programme for aspiring Data Science professionals aiming to be the driving force in maximising the opportunity of 150% surge in the market and accelerate their careers in today’s data-driven corporate world. The Data Science and machine learning programme is specifically designed to give learning experience with over 25 real-world projects, 500+ live learning hours with industry experts, along with personal mentorship for the learners, according to an official statement.

“The aim behind expanding our offering to this emergent area has been to help learners grab lucrative opportunities, given that Data Science has rapidly become ubiquitous in almost every domain. Much like our full stack development course, our pedagogic approach will be focused on delivering tangible outcomes for our learners. Our expert mentors ensure that individuals from diverse backgrounds are groomed from scratch to succeed in the industry, and we spare no effort in preparing students for successful placements,” Sahil Miglanii, co-founder, Geekster, said.

Also Read Simplilearn bolsters leadership with three new senior appointments in India and the US

Geekster claims to offer, the placement figures of the full stack programme have ranged from an average package of Rs 8.2 LPA to the highest-grossed package worth Rs 33 LPA. Also, major companies, including Paypal, Shiprocket, Genpact, Skillgigs, Rakuten, Airtel and Amazon, among others, regularly participate in the job drive, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from ANI.