Upskilling for senior citizens

March 8, 2021 4:00 AM

Building a successful career post-retirement

For senior citizens looking to get back into professional roles, it is crucial to bank on digital training.

By Hari Krishnan Nair

Often, retirement is considered the end of one’s career. But should age be a limiting factor for those wish to take a fresh guard? Many organisations are now more than open to leveraging the experience of senior professionals, provided they are up to speed with industry trends and equipped with latest skills. For senior citizens looking to get back into professional roles, it is crucial to bank on digital training.

Networking: Catching up with the right people can instil creative energy and help you to stay updated. Senior professionals should attend conferences and webinars to expand their reach and meet people with diverse backgrounds. Covid-19 has increased the number of webinars and virtual events, making it more accessible for senior citizens to attend conferences from the comfort of their homes.

Upgrade your skills: Staying relevant can never go out of fashion. Organisations want professionals who can marry their experience with new-age skills in domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and digital marketing to come up with efficient business solutions. If, for example, you were earlier a pharmaceuticals supply chain expert, by adding new skills you can find employment with IT companies that design for pharmaceutical products and need understanding of how their supply chain works.

Build digital presence: Platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook have become the preferred networking forums and also the hunting grounds for the right talent. Being active on the social media helps you gather knowledge about current trends and build a brand for yourself. Actively documenting your professional ideas on platforms and engaging with others can unlock career opportunities for senior talent.

Share your experience: You can share personal/professional milestones and mentor young guns. It also gives an opportunity to showcase your new expertise and be seen as an industry leader in your domain. You can do this by posting relevant content on platforms. In addition, you should also actively seek speaking and teaching opportunities as a way to demonstrate your capability.

The author is Co-founder of Great Learning

