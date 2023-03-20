Upskilling empowered 2 out of 3 women professionals to return to work after hiatus: Survey

Two out of three women professionals reported feeling empowered to resume their careers after a break by improving their skills through professional learning programmes, according to the results of the Emeritus India Impact Survey 2022, conducted by Emeritus. The survey aimed to explore how professionals remain prepared for employment and ensure the longevity of their careers with the assistance of professional programs offered by Emeritus, according to an official release.

According to McKinsey and Company’s global report, a “broken rung” prevents women from stepping up in their career ladders as fewer women are promoted in their jobs compared to men. The Emeritus India Impact Survey found that learning programmes can help women significantly in overcoming this invisible barrier – with 82% of the respondents witnessing a positive impact of the programmes within six months of having taken them and 93% reporting being more effective at work after taking up a professional course. the statement mentioned.

The survey also found that reskilling and knowledge enhancement programmes helped about 79% women professionals to advance in their career in their current organisation, while 61% moved ahead in a new organisation after taking up a programme with Emeritus. Over a quarter of women respondents also reported drawing pay checks higher by up to 50%.

“At Emeritus we aim that everyone in India has access to high-quality, life-changing education. Our partnerships with some of the world’s leading educational institutions have helped us drive significant impact on the careers of professionals when it comes to moving up the ladder within their organisation or even finding new opportunities,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India, APAC, Emeritus, said.