Upskilling doctors; just what the doctor ordered

IIM Ahmedabad has started teaching a management course exclusively for MBBS doctors. Called the Management Programme for Medical Professionals – ClinicianX (MPM-Cx), it aims to equip medical professionals with management skills so that they can take up leadership roles, address industry challenges, and create strategies that improve healthcare accessibility and quality. Started by DailyRounds — an upskilling platform — it also aims to bridge the gap between medical professionals and management experts, and create a pool of healthcare managerial professionals.

FE’s Vikram Chaudhary talked to Dr Arjun AL, vice-president, DailyRounds, and Prof Debjit Roy, Institute Chair professor, IIM Ahmedabad, who talked about the need for such a course in India.

DailyRounds and IIM Ahmedabad have started a management course exclusively for MBBS doctors. How is it different from an MBA?

Why do doctors need to get trained in management?

The healthcare sector is changing due to technology, AI and the Internet. It has expanded the scope of work for doctors beyond traditional patient care, and they need to upskill, including acquiring management knowledge (alongside MBBS degree). Today, the healthcare industry requires effective policymakers, administrators and leaders. By receiving proper management training, doctors themselves can take on these critical roles and rise to the top of the industry pyramid.

Does it imply that the specialist job of a doctor is evolving into a generalist job?

Not necessarily, even while the healthcare sector is evolving, the importance of specialisation and expertise for doctors remains crucial. But the overall landscape is also expanding, and doctors are not limited to solely clinical practice after completing their medical degree. They must adopt a holistic approach and be capable of addressing a wider range of patient needs.

Is it correct to call the MPM-Cx an MBA for doctors?

MPM-Cx is a first-of-its-kind management programme designed for MBBS doctors, setting it apart from regular MBA. The curriculum developed by experts from IIM Ahmedabad is designed in a way that it meets the actual needs of clinicians.

An advantage of MPM-Cx is its flexible online plus on-campus part-time format. Doctors can pursue it while continuing their regular practice, allowing them to acquire management skills over 6-7 months without disrupting their day-to-day work.

MPM-Cx covers topics such as data science, artificial intelligence in healthcare, digital innovations and technological advancements that can revolutionise patient care and experience, in addition to the functional domains of management. The course includes a two-day residential campus programme at IIM Ahmedabad and a Global Immersion Experience at universities like National University of Singapore.

While MPM-Cx is India’s first management programme for doctors, are such programmes popular in other countries?

Even though there are different management programmes for healthcare professionals, MPM-Cx is the only management programme exclusively for MBBS doctors.

Is MPM-Cx only for doctors, or can professionals in allied areas such as pharmacists or nurses also pursue this programme?

It is specifically designed for doctors who have completed their MBBS (minimum eligibility). The batches typically include a diverse mix of doctors with MBBS, MD, super-specialty degrees, and varying years of experience. We also welcome doctors from different countries, fostering a collaborative learning environment where they can learn together.

What are the course fees?

It’s Rs 6.25 lakh plus GST, and there are a limited number of scholarships available.

Does a doctor remain a doctor (physician) after completing MPM-Cx?

After completing the programme, we have observed doctors branching out into various fields and making positive impacts in healthcare delivery and beyond. They have transitioned into managerial and administrative roles, ventured into entrepreneurship, contributed to healthcare policy and administration, and even established their own clinics and hospitals.

MPM-Cx enables doctors to go beyond clinical practice. Upon completion of the course, they gain the ability to navigate the complex and ever-changing healthcare environment effectively. While they may continue their clinical career path, they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive in diverse professional settings.