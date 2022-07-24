Upskilling and reskilling are the most valuable secrets to success today

By Harsh Bharwani

According to multiple projections, more than half of the employees will require major retraining and upskilling. Not simply in terms of technical ability, such as an understanding of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. But it’s also important to improve soft skills like communication, attention to detail, and listening.

Intelligent automation and artificial intelligence are predicted to disrupt the global workforce, requiring up to 120 million workers to be retrained or reskilled.

Sixty one percent of people feel that global megatrends have and will continue to have a significant impact on their jobs. As a result, many people spend a lot of time honing their skills. The vast majority of people are also willing to learn new skills to become more appealing candidates for different occupations.

It’s critical to consider upskilling from a dual standpoint:

Employees with the most important skill set – both hard and soft talents – can lead organisational success in the correct direction as business models evolve and technology becomes more prominent.

The finest applicants will always gravitate toward companies that provide opportunities for upskilling and reskilling. Employers who offer professional development through on-the-job mentoring to evolve their careers in methods such as employing business analyst abilities to move into the role of enterprise architect are in high demand. As a result, learning opportunities can become a powerful employer branding tool.

As you can see, practically every professional role necessitates digital skills; however, only a small percentage of the present workforce is technologically savvy.

With so much going on in and around IT, and the world colliding around a digital revolution, upskilling and reskilling have become the most valuable secrets to success.

Employees in various roles of businesses and organizations are extremely concerned about automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence taking away their employment, according to multiple reports from around the world, bringing these two terms back into the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at what these two phrases represent.

Upskilling is the process of improving and leveling up one’s skills and prospective capacities through various training and development programs. This results in additional knowledge, collective experience, and highly productive performance. Leading companies are putting a lot of emphasis on upskilling sessions, training modules, and short-term courses to improve employee abilities and performance.

Upskilling refers to a constant and indefinite learning process; yet, there may come a time when it is necessary to pursue new process training, new subjects, and disciplines, which leads to reskilling. Individuals are reskilled to learn new skills to respond to the market’s changing needs. It causes one to learn new talents while forgetting old ones. It’s similar to a designer being taught algorithms.

Upskilling and reskilling your workforce allows you to build a team of skilled and adaptable individuals that can quickly learn new skills, retrain on the job, and help your company succeed.

No one enjoys being laid off. Those who have lost their employment are upset, but employers are as well. A reskilling and/or upskilling initiative is a win-win situation. Once a skills need has been identified, reskilling and upskilling training programs can help the organization prepare for predicted workforce changes while also providing workers with a way to avoid being displaced by technology.

Because of the surge in automation in practically every business, the importance of upskilling and reskilling has grown even more today. The modern workforce is eager to develop their abilities and is willing to devote a significant portion of their time to learning. This is supported by current trends in upskilling and reskilling. Organizations must recognize that upskilling and reskilling are advantageous not just to individuals but also to employers to be relevant and competitive in today’s world. As a result, corporations are also responsible for upskilling and reskilling their employees. To make the learning process more engaging, they must invest in technology in the form of a learning management system (LMS) or a learning experience platform (LXP).

The author is CEO and MD, Jetking Infotrain. Views expressed are personal.