“Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling”; PM Modi says to youth on first convocation at ITI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 17, 2022, delivered his speech dedicated to the youth of India. He emphasised on upskilling and reskilling to evolve and continuously grow as per the industry needs. He said that for the first time, the skill convocation ceremony of more than 9 lakh students of ITI has been organised.

“Today, the country is once again giving respect to skills, giving equal emphasis on skill development. To make this century the century of India, it is very important that the youth of India should be equally proficient in education as well as skill. With this thinking, our government has given top priority to skill development of youth and creation of new institutions,” Modi said.

Furthermore, the PM said that the first ITI in our country was established in 1950. “In the following seven decades, about 10 thousand ITI’s were formed. In the 8 years of our government, about 5 thousand new ITI’s have been created in the country. More than 4 lakh new seats have also been added in ITI’s in the last 8 years. Apart from this, National Skill Training Institutes, Indian Institute of Skills, And thousands of skill development centres have also been opened,” he said.

“To promote skill development at the school level, the government is also going to open more than 5000 skill hubs. In the new National Education Policy that has been implemented in the country, Experienced Based Learning is also being promoted, skill courses are being introduced in schools,” the PM said.

“In this era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, ‘Industry 4.0’, Industrial Training Institutes – ITI’s also have a big role to play in India’s success. The nature of jobs is also changing in the changing times, therefore, the government has taken special care that the students studying in our ITI’s should also get the facility of every modern course. Today many courses related to coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, tele-medicine have been started in ITI’s,” the prime minister further added.

