UPSEE admit card 2018 released by APJAKTU at upsee.nic.in, exam on April 29; know how to download

UPSEE admit card 2018: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU) has released the admit card/hall ticket for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 on the official website of UPSEE – upsee.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now check the official website to download the UPSEE hall ticket. The candidates are advised to check the details of admit cards with regards to their category, sub-category, gender, rural weightage, Name, Father’s Name etc. as mentioned on the hall tickets. The candidate must note that they will not be allowed to appear in the examination without the admit card.

The examination is scheduled to take place on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. / BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA courses. The entrance examination will be conducted for the aspirants who wish to enrol themselves in degree level engineering institutions. The candidates will get admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under AKTU.

UPSEE admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Go to the official website – upsee.nic.in

Step 2) Click on download admit card

Step 3) Enter registration number or the roll number

Step 4) Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5) Download it, and take a print out for further reference

If any candidate is unable to download the admit card, then he/she should contact the helpline as indicated on the website – www.upsee.nic.in – or send an email to the mail address upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in latest by today, i.e., 20th April, 2018. In the notification, it is mentioned that since successful candidates are required to produce the Admit Card at the time of counselling and admission, hence it should be carefully preserved until the admission process is completed.

As per reports, nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination. The counselling for UPSEE 2018 will start from June 25, 2018 onwards which will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.

All the best!