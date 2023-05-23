UPSE CSE Result 2023 Declared; Ishita Kishore tops, women dominate the rankings

UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023, revealing the top performers. In a remarkable feat, women candidates have claimed the top positions. Ishita Kishore has emerged as the topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE result 2023. Following closely behind, Garima Lohia has secured the 2nd rank, while Uma Harathi N has secured the 3rd position. The final results were announced by the UPSC on May 23.

For the second consecutive year, female candidates have once again dominated the top three positions in one of India’s most esteemed exams, the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This highly regarded examination is conducted annually in three stages: Prelims, Main, and Interview (personality test), with the aim of selecting officers for prestigious posts such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services group A and B.

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process. Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates, the commission has informed. The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.

UPSC has recommended a total of 933 candidates for appointment to various services after successfully completing all three stages of the selection process. Out of the recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 263 are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 154 are Scheduled Castes (SC), and 72 are Scheduled Tribes (ST), as informed by the commission. It should be noted that the candidature of 101 recommended candidates is provisional, according to the commission. The result document includes a list of candidates in ascending order of their roll numbers.

