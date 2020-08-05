UPSC toppers 2019: Richard Yanthan becomes first candidate from Nagaland to clear civil services in 13 years

Yanthan, who belongs to the Lakhuti village in Wokha district, before appearing for the UPSC CSE exam had completed his Engineering degree in Civil Engineering. (Representative image)

Richard Yanthan, a resident of the state of Nagaland, has become the first candidate to have cleared the Civil Service Examination (CSE) in 13 years. The last time a Naga candidate cleared the examination was 13 years back, according to a report by news agency PTI. The feat achieved by Yanthan symbolises his hard work and dedication as much as it reflects the cut-throat competition which only a handful of students beat every year out of lakhs of aspirants. Yanthan achieved the 133rd position in the CSE 2019 exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and gained instant fame across his state and country overnight for breaking the 13-year-old record.

The feat was such that best wishes and heartiest congratulatory messages started pouring in from different quarters including the Chief Minister of Nagaland state Neiphiu Rio. The CM took to his official twitter account to congratulate Yanthan. He wrote that after passing the exam with flying colours, Yanthan is entering the world of challenges and opportunities. He also wished Yanthan good health and wisdom which could guide him in his long illustrious career as a civil servant in future.

Yanthan, who belongs to the Lakhuti village in Wokha district, before appearing for the UPSC CSE exam had completed his Engineering degree in Civil Engineering. He had also gone on to become a bureaucrat in the Nagaland state services. He is currently serving as an Extra Assistant Commissioner in his home state. The inspiration for Yanthan came from his own family as his mother is also a senior bureaucrat working under the government of Nagaland only. Yanthan’s mother Shilumenla Longchari is presently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the state.

Soon after passing the exam, Yanthan shared his strategy and vision which helped him ace the exam which is touted as the world’s toughest competitive examination. He advised fellow aspirants from his own state to remain focused and consistent in their studies which would bring them closer to their dreams.