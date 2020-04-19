UPSC, SSC exams will take place, decision on dates after May 3: Jitendra Singh

The minister said that the dates will be decided in a way that all the aspirants get sufficient time to reach their examination centers.

UPSC and SSC Examinations 2020: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct scheduled examinations but the decision on dates will be taken after May 3, the day the second phase of lockdown ends. The minister said that the dates will be decided in a way that all the aspirants get sufficient time to reach their examination centers.

“The UPSC and SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3, and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach their designated examination centers,” Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The statement comes just days after the UPSC said that it would review the situation and then decide on dates for all interviews, examinations and recruitment boards where candidates and advisers were required to travel from all parts of the country. It said that a decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3.

For Civil Services-2020 (Pre), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations, the commission said that any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation due to Coronavirus, will be notified on the website of the UPSC. It has already deferred the examinations for Combined Medical Services, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service 2020.

The Commission has, however, said that a decision on NDA –II Examination will be posted on June 10, the scheduled date for its notification.

Currently, the country is under complete lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. All the transport services have been suspended, educational institutions and offices are shut till May 3. While positive cases continue to rise in the country, the government is expected to give partial relaxation in places where cases are not reported or things are under control.