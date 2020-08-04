UPSC result 2019 result announced: Pradeep Singh tops civil service exam; check results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC result 2019 civil service exam results: Pradeep Singh (Roll Number - 6303184) has secured Rank 1
UPSC exam results declared at upsc.gov.in! Union Public Service Commission has declared Civil Services Examination 2019, as per ANI report. Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the UPSC, candidates who have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The exam was held in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held between February and August 2020, according to UPSC website.
Pradeep Singh (Roll Number – 6303184) has secured Rank 1 followed by Jatin Kishore (Roll Number 0834194), and Pratibha Verma (Roll Number 6417779) who have come second and third respectively.
