UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for director, joint secretary posts; check eligibility, salary

Candidates who are already working and have at least 10 years of work experience will get preference at the time of hiring.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification regarding recruitment for the various posts of Director and Joint Secretary in different ministries. The application process is underway and the last day to apply is March 22. All candidates having requisite qualification can apply to the posts. This can be done by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in. After submitting the application form online, it is advised to take a print of the same for future reference.

The jobs are in ministries including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and others.

Eligibility criteria for UPSC recruitment 2021

An undergraduate degree in relevant trade is required for most of the vacant posts. However, for some posts, the minimum qualification for candidates is a postgraduate or PG degree. Candidates must check all requirements specific to their designation on the official website of the UPSC. Candidates who are already working and have at least 10 years of work experience will get preference at the time of hiring.

The upper age limit for general category candidates is 55 years and those of reserved category will get relaxation as per government norms. Complete detail of post wise age limit is available on the official website.

Pay scale of candidates selected for UPSC 2021

On successful selection of candidates, they will become eligible for a salary of around Rs 2 lakh. The remuneration paid to these candidates will be on the basis of the 7th pay commission scale, Pay Level-14/ 13.