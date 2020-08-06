UPSC rank-holder from Manipur credits his success to MS Dhoni; This is what he said

Thoudam has set an example for many aspirants from the region and has himself become the role model to emulate. (Credit:ANI)

UPSC Result: Toppers who have aced this year’s UPSC examination and have made it to the final list are sharing their study strategies and inspiring stories which would guide future aspirants. However, Parikshit Thoudam who passed this year’s Civil Service Examination with flying colours had former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his role model. Thoudam who belongs to the state of Manipur has credited his success to the inspiration he got from the former Indian skipper. Talking to news Agency ANI, Thoudam who has secured All India Rank 373 said that he followed the advice of Dhoni, who in one of his interviews had emphasised on working hard on one’s strengths and stop worrying about the uncontrollable circumstances.

M S Dhoni in one of his interviews had said that he always tries to control what is controllable and that principle holds water in every career and situation in life, Thoudam was quoted as saying by ANI. He also said that it is only the hard work and self belief that pays in the end. Coming from a region which does not have a very prominent representation in the top echelons of the government, Thoudam has set an example for many aspirants from the region and has himself become the role model to emulate.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of India’s most prestigious and most competitive examination on Tuesday. UPSC, which is a constitutional body, conducts the Civil Service Examinations (CSE) in the country every year. Out of many lakhs of students who apply to the examination, only a few hundreds make it to the top All India and other central services of the country. Apart from the all India services like IAS, IPS and IFoS, candidates are selected for the top posts in many other central government departments. A total of 829 candidates were selected by the commission this year.