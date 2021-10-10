UPSC Prelims 2021: UPSC CSE Preliminary exam today – Check second shift timing, dress code, exam day guidelines and more

The CSE Preliminary exam is scheduled to take place today and here are the important details and instructions that candidates must keep in mind (Photo: Representative/ IE)

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held today–October 10 2021. The exam is said to be the most awaited exam for IAS aspirants. The CSE Preliminary exam is scheduled to take place today and here are the important details and instructions that candidates must keep in mind. For more important details, candidates can also visit official website upsc.gov.in.

Exam in two shifts

The prelim exam will be conducted in two shifts. First one would be between 9:30 am to 11.30 pm and then 2:30 to 4:30 pm. The UPSC Prelims 2021 this year got delayed to the outbreak of the second wave of covid pandemic. The exams this year will be held at various centres with strict covid protocols lined up for each centre. Candidates in the exam centre are expected to follow the covid related rules; those who will be seen not following the covid rules will be penalised.

Dress code, important instructions and exam guidelines

Candidates must reach exam centres about an hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Anyone who does not reach the centre at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the exam, will not be allowed to enter the centre.

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid Id proof. The documents will be verified at the entry gate of the exam centre.

Candidates must fill in the details on the OMR sheet very carefully. Any discrepancy in that case might lead to disqualification.

No electronic devices allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates are, however, permitted to wear a normal analog watch, if they wish to wear one.

While marking answers in UPSC Prelims 2021, candidates must use a black ballpoint pen only.

Those who are appearing for the exam with the help of a scribe must come with a separate e-admit card that must have been issued to them. Otherwise, candidates will not be able to appear for the exam.

Covering faces with proper facemasks is mandatory for every candidate. They are even allowed to carry a pocket-size or small sanitiser bottle with them.

There is no dress code for the exam day mandated by UPSC Prelims 2021. However, it is advisable to not carry or wear anything valuable as there is risk of losing it.

CSE Preliminary exam will be followed by the Mains exam which will be held in January, 2022 for those who will successfully clear it. Those who clear UPSC Prelims 2021 and the Mains round will then appear for the Interview/Personality Test.