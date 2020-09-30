  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC Prelims 2020: Exam to be held on October 4 as SC rejects plea seeking postponement; details

September 30, 2020 3:11 PM

SC also dismissed a plea seeking the clubbing of 2020 prelim exams with the 2021 exams, saying that such a move could have a “cascading effect”.

UPSCThe exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on May 31.

UPSC exam 2020: UPSC Prelims exams to be held on October 4! The UPSC preliminary examinations will be conducted as scheduled on October 4, as the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to postpone the exam. The court rejected a plea seeking the postponement of 2020 preliminary exams for a few months in view of the Coronavirus pandemic and the floods in several regions of the country. The apex court also rejected a plea seeking the clubbing of 2020 prelim exams with the 2021 exams, saying that such a move could have a “cascading effect”.

The court, however, took cognizance of the difficult conditions this year, which might leave some students unable to appear for this year’s exam even if it would be their last attempt, and urged the Centre to grant such aspirants with one more chance.

The decision came after UPSC opposed the plea, telling the court that all the necessary precautions and measures had been put in place for the exams, while also giving precedence of other exams it conducted amid the pandemic, including the NDA, in which even students who just cleared Class 12 are allowed to appear, as against the UPSC, for which aspirants at least need to be graduates.

This means students appearing for civil services exams like IAS and IFS this year would have to sit for prelims on October 4. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on May 31, but was postponed time and again before the UPSC decided to finally fix October 4.

This adds UPSE’s CSE 2020 to a list of exams whose fate has been decided by the apex court, with aspirants for NEET and JEE earlier moving SC to seek a postponement. However, the SC had then as well refused to postpone the exams.

UPSC’s CSE exams are exams conducted every year to select officers for the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others, and lakhs of aspirants appear for the exams every year.

