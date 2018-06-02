UPSC Prelims 2018: 5 last day tips to help you score more

UPSC Prelims 2018: With months of hard work and preparation reaching its fate in just a day, it is important for the candidates to keep their calm so that they can give their best in their run-up to the UPSC merit list.

UPSC Prelims 2018: There is just one day left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims examination, and scores of aspirants will battle it out for the most coveted profession in the country. Around 5 lakh candidates will appear for the UPSC prelims 2018 which will begin at 9:30 AM on June 3. The UPSC exam is conducted every year for aspirants to vouch for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Grade 1 officers post. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Exam in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

The entire process of UPSC exam is very strenuous, especially for students who have to pass the first hurdle of the preliminary examination. With months of hard work and preparation reaching its fate in just a day, it is important for the candidates to keep their calm so that they can give their best in their run-up to the UPSC merit list.

Here are the 5 last day tips for UPSC aspirants that will help them score more-

1. Revise thoroughly, don’t start any new topic

On the last day before the prelims, follow the routine that you have been following for the last 3-4 days. Thoroughly revise what you have read over the last 1 year. “Students should study the topics in the last 3 days or so, that they haven’t studied very seriously,” Dr Kuldeep, a counsellor at Shri Ram IAS, Delhi told FinancialExpress.com. He added that students should not start anything new on the last day.

2. Strategic Revision

Rather than digging into every possible topic that students have been studying for a long time, experts advised that strategic revision is the key to success. Mr DP Singh, counsellor at Rau’s IAS Study Circle advises students to revise their short notes on various topics. “It is advised to revise the average notes that they have made. They should not touch anything new,” he said.

3. Exam mindset

Students should keep their mind cool and calm so that they don’t do any mistakes during the exams. Counsellors advised students to focus and not rush into answering questions in a hurry.

4. How to score better

Mr DP Singh, counsellor at Rau’s IAS Study Circle said that students should do what they know best. “Aspirants should answer those questions first which they are sure about and then focus on the other questions,” said Mr.singh. He advised students to keep a check on the negative marking aspect of the preliminary exam.

5. Be confident, sleep well

Before the D-day, students should sleep at least 8 hours to avoid any strain on their minds. The syllabus is vast and it is recommended that candidates take rest and eat well, so that they can be active during the entire 4-hour exam duration.

All the best!