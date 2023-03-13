UPSC CSE Recruitment: Interview round starts, Check schedule and documents to carry

UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: The final phase of the Civil Services 2022 recruitment process i,e, the personality test /interview round started today. Those who have cleared the Mains examination and have submitted DAF-II within the stipulated date can download their e-summons from the official website of the UPSC. The personality test schedule of 918 candidates is available on the official website.

Reporting time for the forenoon sessions is 0900 Hours and for afternoon session is 1300 Hours.

The final phase of the recruitment process for the civil service is being held between March 13 to 21. The results of the interview will be declared by the Union Public Service Commission on or before April 21 following which they will be informed about their formal induction process.

The interviews are being held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express), the official notification said.

The preliminary examination for the Civil Services Commission’s (UPSC) Common Services Examination (CSE) was conducted on June 5, 2022. The main examination for the recruitment board was held on September 16 to 25. The personality tests for the candidates were also conducted from January to March 10.

All General candidates need to carry the following original documents for UPSC Personality Test

Matriculation certificate:

Degree certificate.

Print-out of the e-Summon Letter.

Government-issued Photo-id card

2 recent passport size photographs, out of which one should be self-attested.

Certificates in support of age relaxation if applicable.

Last year, Shruti Sharma secured the top spot in the Civil Services Commission’s CSE examination. Ankita Agarwal secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla secured AIR 3 positions.