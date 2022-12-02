Amrita IAS Foundation introduces comprehensive online sessions for civil services aspirants

Amrita IAS Foundation programme supported by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has introduced online sessions for young civil services aspirants, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the programme is designed for students from 8-12th standard starting with early training, and coaching.

In addition, the training aims to equip them for other competitive exams. According to the statement, the 10 months long IAS Foundation Programme introduces the students to 20 central services including IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. The sessions will be conducted online during the weekend (Saturday or Sunday) for 1:30 hours on an online platform.

“The IAS Foundation Programme is designed to help students beyond classroom and school syllabus to gain a competitive edge,” Vishwanathamrita Chaitanya, director, Bengaluru Campus said.

