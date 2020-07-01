UPSC civil services (pre) examination 2020 and IFS exams 2020: Dates announced! Aspirants allowed to change Centers

UPSC has given aspirants an opportunity to revise their choice of Centre.

The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday said that it will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination- 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). The Commission has given aspirants an opportunity to revise their choice of Centre.

“Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of Centre,” the Commission said in a stetment.

Besides this, the option to change the Centers for the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2020 is also being made available to the candidates. The UPSC said that the requests of the candidates for change in their Centers will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centers for accommodating the additional candidates.

The window of submitting the revised choice of centers by the candidates will be operational in two phases — From July 7 to July 13 and July 20 to July 24, 2020 on the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centers.

The Commission has, however, made it clear that the requests for change in the centers will be considered based on the principle of “first-apply-first allot” basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. “The candidates, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones,” it said.

In addition to this, the UPSC will also make a Withdrawal Window available to the candidates on the Commission’s website from August 1 to 8, 2020. The Commission has categorically stated that once the application has been withdrawn, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances.