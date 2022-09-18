UPSC Civil Services Main analysis: Exam of medium difficulty level, increase in questions from Society section

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday conducted day two of the Civil Services Main Exam 2022 for General Studies 1 (9 am to 12 pm) and General Studies 2 (2 pm to 5 pm). According to candidates and experts, overall the exams were rated medium on the difficulty level, and all questions were from the syllabus. Sajal Singh, founder of Civilsdaily, told IE, “A lot of topics picked from previous year questions, themes and current affairs. But even the current affairs theme has been linked with the core static portion.”

Singh said experts believe that to score above 110 in this paper would require that students handle history and society sections well. The History section was medium on the difficulty level barring some tough questions such as connecting medieval sculptures with social life, British East India company against a better equipped Indian rulers army, among others.

According to the IE report, there was an increase in the number of questions in the Society section as compared to last year. Singh said, “The themes were more or less similar to previous years like secularism, religion, globalisation and diversity, etc. But the questions demanded deep and analytical thinking to write good answers. Some of such examples are Linking culture consumption with growth of tier 2 cities, Tribal community as a single community, salience of sect and question on secularism.”

According to the IE analysis, there was a decline in the number of questions from the Geography section this year. The majority of the questions were from the static portions of geography which are covered in NCERT.

After this paper, the experts have advised aspirants to now keep a track of all the flagship schemes and acts and not only the latest ones as the governance and social issues section of the exam this year focused mainly on schemes and acts. In the IR section, three out of four questions were from recent current affairs, which emphasised the importance of current affairs in this section.