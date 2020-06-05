UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 Revised Dates: To be released today

On May 20, the Commission had held a special meeting and decided that new dates for will be announced on June 5.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 Revised Dates: The wait for exam dates may The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release revised dates for Civil Services Examinations today, June 5. On May 20, the Commission had held a special meeting and decided that new dates for will be announced on June 5.

In the last meeting on May 20, UPSC had said it would the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and announce the new dates on June 5. Previously on May 4, the Commission the revised date could be announced on May 20.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Dates 2020: What Commission said on May 20

“The Union Public Service Commission held a special meeting today to review the situation after the third phase of the nation-wide restrictions, due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present,” UPSC said in a statement on May 20.

The statement further said, “The Commission, however, took note of the progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States and has decided to review the situation once more, after the fourth period of lockdown.”

“With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission’s meeting on June 5, 2020,” the notification added.