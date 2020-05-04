  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 dates to change; revised schedule for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS exams on May 20

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2020 3:46:57 PM

Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred

upsc civil services exam dates 2020UPSC civil services exam dates 2020 deferred.

Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred, said UPSC today. As and when dates are decided for deferred tests, candidates will be given notice of at least 30 days, it added. The revised dates may be announced on May 20, as per the latest communication issued by the Commission.
(to be updated)

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 dates to change revised schedule for IAS IPS IFS IRS exams on May 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Student Support: La Trobe sets aside Rs 60 crore
2Edtech apps with a twist
3Test-prep platforms start online live classes