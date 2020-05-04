UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 dates to change; revised schedule for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS exams on May 20

Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred
Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred, said UPSC today. As and when dates are decided for deferred tests, candidates will be given notice of at least 30 days, it added. The revised dates may be announced on May 20, as per the latest communication issued by the Commission.
(to be updated)
