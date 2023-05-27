UPSC 2022: 29 Muslim candidates achieve success in merit list.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) observed a 3% increase in the number of Muslim candidates who successfully cracked the highly competitive examination in the country this year. The count of Muslim candidates clearing the UPSC exams varies annually. In 2022, a total of 29 Muslim candidates successfully cleared the exam, constituting about 3% of the total number of successful candidates. This indicates a slight rise compared to the previous year when 25 Muslim candidates cleared the exam, according to an official statement.

Since 2016, Muslim candidates have been performing well in these prestigious exams. Prior to that, they constituted only 2.5% of the total successful candidates. Sources in the Minority Affairs Ministry have acknowledged a “progressive improvement in the performance of Muslim candidates in the last four years.” A member of the minority affairs department described this as a significant accomplishment considering that the number had remained around 2.5% until recently. Notably, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the budget allocation for minority community candidates appearing in the UPSC exams, the statement mentioned.

The budget for providing free and subsidised coaching to minority candidates was raised from Rs eight crore to Rs 20 crore in the 2019-2020 budget. This increase in funding was made under the ‘Support for students clearing prelims conducted by UPSC, SSC, State Public Service Commissions, etc.’ scheme. The budget augmentation reflects the government’s efforts to support and empower minority candidates in their UPSC exam preparations, it added.

Thirteen candidates from Jammu and three candidates from Kashmir have qualified for this year’s prestigious exam. Shah Faesal’s success as the topper has made him an idol for local youth aspiring to become IAS officers. Since 1968, several Kashmiris have joined the Indian Administrative Service, including Muhammad Shafi Pandit, Iqbal Khandey, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, and Asghar Samoon. Abdul Gani Mir, currently Inspector General ITBP, played a significant role in motivating aspiring candidates and established the Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP), as per the statement.

Also Read Green Jobs; a path to sustainable economic development in India

Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, serving as Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO of the Smart City Project, secured the second rank in CSE-2015. Notable individuals like Sehrish Asgar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, and Syed Abid Shah contribute to the pride of the Union Territory, showcasing opportunities for Muslim youth based on their abilities. Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Kashmir achieved the seventh all-India rank in his second attempt after qualifying for UPSC 2021, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn