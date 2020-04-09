UPPSC PCS Mains 2019, Review Officer 2016 Exam dates postponed: Check details

The candidates may submit the application forms for the UPPCS Main Exam 2020 by April 19 .

UPSSC PCS Mains exam date 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed PCS Mains 2019 and Review Officer 2016 preliminary examinations due to the ongoing lockdown of Covid-19 throughout India. The nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus spread has caused the postponement of all central and state board exams, college entrance exams and recruitment examinations in India. Once the 21-day lockout is likely lifted on April 15, new dates for the remainder of the deferred exams will be determined.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Mains 2019 and Review Officer 2016 preliminary examinations have been postponed amid lockdown due to COVID-19, news agency ANI reported Arvind Kumar Mishra, Examination Controller, UPPSC as saying.

UPPSC said that the application form for the UPPSC PCS Key examination would have to be filled out one day before the examination but no other details had been provided for the same. The UPPSC PCS Main exam is administered to recommend candidates for the civil service of the provinces.

Many UPPSC exams were also postponed, such as the earlier Virtual Assistant Exam scheduled to be held on April 5. Candidates with an intermediate University Diploma in Computer Science can appear for this recruitment test. Until now the recruitment of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge has also been suspended.

The number of Coronavirus case in Uttar Pradesh has gone past 350 mark along with six deaths while the national tally of Covid-19 cases stands at a staggering 5865. The Covid-19 pandemic has killed 169 people so far in India. The disease has affected more than 1 million people across the world and it has brought the whole worlds at a virtual standstill. The Narendra Modi-led central government had imposed a national lockdown for 21 days starting March 24 to prevent community transmission of highly infectious Coronavirus.