UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Date, time, website; all you need to know

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Since the exams started early from February 6, the results will also be out early, within 40-45 days of the last examination. (Source- official website)

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: The result for UP Board class 12 examination is going to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 29, 2018, on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board Class 12 will be declared at around 12:30 pm on the aforementioned date. Apart from the official websites, the candidates may check the result on indiaresults.com, examresults.net. In order to check the result, the students who had appeared for the same will have to enter a valid roll number along with other details. After checking the result, the students can take a photocopy of the same. The UP Board class 12 exams were conducted from 6th February to 12th March. Since the exams started early from February 6, the results will also be out early, within 40-45 days of the last examination.

More details about the UP Board Result 2018 Class 12:

UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Date and Time

Date of result: April 29

Time of result: 12.30 pm

UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Websites to check

The results will be uploaded to upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available at results.nic.in.

examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through SMS and mobile apps.

UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: How to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

“We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time”, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was quoted as saying. This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP board exam out of which 29,81,327 students appeared for class 12 exams. Last year, the pass percentage was 82.5%.

Once the UP Board result is out, the students are advised to take a printout of their scorecard for future references. However, they have to keep in mind that it will not be the official document and cannot be used for admission or any other official purposes. The students will have to wait for the official marksheets which will be released by UPMSP.