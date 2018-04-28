UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Date, time, website; all you need to know

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: The results will be uploaded to upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. (Source: Indian Express)

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: The result for UP Board class 10 examination is likely to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 29, 2018, on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board Class 10 result will be declared at 1:30 pm on the aforementioned date, an hour after the declaration of UP board class 12 result. Apart from the official websites, the candidates may check the result on indiaresults.com, examresults.net. The board is also declaring the result for UP Inter exam tomorrow. The students who had appeared for the same can check their results by entering a valid roll number along with other details. After checking the result, the students can take a photocopy of the same.

More details about the UP Board Result 2018 Class 10:

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Date and Time

Date of result: April 29

Time of result: 1.30 pm

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Websites to check

The results will be uploaded to upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available at results.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through SMS and mobile apps.

UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: How to check result

In order to simplify the UP Board 10th Result 2018 checking process, we have mentioned the steps below-

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The UP board Class 10 examination was conducted between 6th February to 22nd February 2018. As many as 66.37 lakh students had registered to appear in the exams of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10. The pass percentage for class 10 students in 2017 was 81.6.