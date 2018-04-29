UP Board result 2018 out today: UP Board intermediate students alert! check upresults.nic.in

UPMSP UP Board Class 12 result 2018 will be declared today. (Source: official website)

UPMSP UP Board Class 12 result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Class 12 results on Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM on its official websites – upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The students will be able to check their results once they are official. In case the students are not able to open any of the above-mentioned, they can also check indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued. This year a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams. The UP Board officials will hold the mandatory meeting before declaring the result.

Last year, around 34.04 lakh students appeared for Class 10th (High School) exams and 26.24 lakh for Class 12th (Inter) board exams. Last year the result was also delayed by around 20 days due to various reasons. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time.” To conduct UP Board exams this year, UPMSP had introduced strict norms. It had conducted exams in centres that included facilities like spacious rooms and electricity etc have been selected. This year the Uttar Pradesh Board had also increased the number of examinees.

FOLLOW | UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates

Here is how to check UPMSP UP Board Class 12 result 2018:

1. Log on to the official website – upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for results

3. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

4. Click on submit

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

CHECK | UPMSP UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Date, time, website

How to check UPMSP UP Board Class 12 result 2018 through SMS:

SMS – UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

In order to pass UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, the candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

In 2017, boys were outshone by girls in UP Borad exam by scoring 86.50 per cent. A total number of 13.64 lakh girl students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys in Class 10 was 76.75 per cent. A total of 16.34 lakh boys were declared successful.