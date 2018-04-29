UPMSP UP Board Result 2018: Anjali Verma tops Class 10; Rajneesh Shukla, Akash Maurya top Class 12 exam; check upmsp.nic.in for pass percentage

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP declared UP Board Class 12 and Class 10 result today. The results were declared at 12:30 PM on the official website- upresults.nic.in, upmsp.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP declared UP Board Class 12 and Class 10 result today. The results were declared at 12:30 PM on the official website- upresults.nic.in, upmsp.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Anjali Verma has topped the class 10 exam. The pass percentage of Class 10 is 75.16. Results of class 12th of UP Board has been announced. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla & Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each according to Awadh Naresh Sharma,Board of High School & Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh

A total of 29,81,327 students had registered for class 12 exams this year. UP Board class 10 results will also be declared on Saturday at 1:30 PM. UP Board result 2018 examination for Class 10 concluded on February 22, while the last examination date for Class 12 was March 12.

During the exams, prohibitory orders under section 144 were promulgated with a ban on outsiders within a periphery of 200 metres in Mathura zone, and the entire district was divided into three super zones, 7 zones and 27 sectors. Last year, around 34.04 lakh students appeared for Class 10th (High School) exams and 26.24 lakh for Class 12th (Inter) board exams. Last year the result was also delayed by around 20 days due to various reasons. In order to pass UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, the candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration. In 2017, boys were outshone by girls in UP Borad exam by scoring 86.50 per cent. A total number of 13.64 lakh girl students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys in Class 10 was 76.75 per cent. A total of 16.34 lakh boys were declared successful.

