UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be out soon; check details here

UPMSP class 10th, 12th result 2021: The results for Uttar Pradesh (UP) board 10th result are expected to be out this week. And results for UP Board 12th result 2021 are expected by the end of July. The results for class 10 and class 12 will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on the official wesbites–results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students would need their roll number to download the results as and when it comes. The UPMSP has activated a link on its official website which will help students search for their respective roll numbers. Students can login to the board website– results.upmsp.edu.in to check their roll numbers.

No merit list this year

Merit list will not be issued this year due to the non-conduct of exams. Same way, there will be no topper this year for any class. The Deputy Chief Minister (Uttar Pradesh) had earlier announced that no merit list for UP board 10th exam this year. Uttar Pradesh, just like many states, had cancelled their board exams this year due to ongoing war with the coronavirus pandemic.

Step by step guide to check your results

Here is how you can check your results on result day.

Go to upresults.nic.in

You will find a direct link to the class 10/ 12 result. Click on that

Next, enter your login credentials

Click on Submit

Results will arrive on the next page

Check your result and you may also download it for future reference

This year, as many as 29,94,312 Class 10 students and 26,09,501 class 12 students had registered for the Uttar Pradesh board exams; making it a total number of 56 lakh students waiting for their exam result. They will be now promoted based on an alternative assessment scheme as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Measures to control exam malpractices

The UPMSP has been taking stringent measures to control exam malpractices in the state since 2018. Last year, the board introduced color-coded answer sheets for students so as to prevent students from switching answers in the answer sheets.