UPMSP Exam 2021: UP govt announces formula to evaluate class 10, 12 students

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced the new formula to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12, under the state board, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Explaining the formula, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11’s annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered, he said.

The minister also said that as many as 56,04,628 students have registered themselves for the board examinations in 2021.

A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the board examination for class 10, he said, adding that this includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

“For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have registered for the board examination. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees,” Sharma said.

He said an 11-member committee was constituted to make the formula. The committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions this regard.

The deputy CM also informed that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination.

Students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee, he added.