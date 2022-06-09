UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: Board likely to announce scores on June 15

UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by June 15, reports suggest. A fake message circulating on WhatsApp had earlier claimed that the UP board 10th, 12th results would be declared on Thursday (June 9). However, the board refuted the claims and said no official date had been decided for the results yet. This was the second time that the board warned students and parents to beware of fake news. In May, the board had warned students about fake and fraudulent phone calls.

Reports in the local media said the board had completed evaluation for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams and the results would be declared in a few days.

The results can be downloaded through the board’s official website. Reports suggest the board would announce the date for the result in a day or two.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPMSP BOARD RESULTS 2022

— Students can check the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website;

— The website homepage has a designated link for UPMSP 10th 12th board results;

— Clicking on the link will redirect to a new page;

— On the new page, credentials such as name and roll number are required to be entered;

— Once the credentials are entered and submitted, the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed;

— The result can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

UPMSP CLASS 10, 12 EXAMS

This year, over 51 lakh students registered for the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, while over 47 lakh students appeared. The board has already announced that the students would be given bonus marks for some questions asked from the reduced portions of the syllabi. They will also get bonus marks for some questions that had other errors.