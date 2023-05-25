Uplifters launches internships for college students; offering industry training.

Uplifters, an edtech startup focused on skill development, has unveiled its summer internship programme designed exclusively for college students. The programme operates on a pay-after-placement model, ensuring that participants can secure a job before making any payments. During the internship, which spans 6 weeks prior to their final year examinations, Uplifters aims to offer industrial projects and training to students. The programme concentrates on several key industry domains, namely Backend Java Developer, Front End Developer, Data Science, and Digital Marketing. In addition, Uplifters intend to provide interview preparation assistance and soft skills training, equipping students with the necessary expertise to thrive in their chosen domains and seize job opportunities, according to an official release.

“In the digitally driven industry, internships are instrumental for getting access to good job opportunities. We have come up with this Internship Program to assure all students gear up for a strong career ahead. The 6 weeks of rigorous training and live classes will help them gain significant industry experience which will eventually open more avenues to attract better career opportunities,” Umang Sangal, founder, CEO, Uplifters, said.

The programme will be offered in two distinct formats: online and hybrid. It encompasses a comprehensive range of activities, such as soft skill classes, mock interviews, online technical classes, practical sessions, and on-campus industrial projects. The Hybrid programme will be conducted in partnership with select colleges, with participation limited to 10 campuses. As part of the programme, each campus will organise exclusive mock interview drives to familiarise students with industry interview standards. Esteemed industry experts and mentors will provide valuable feedback to assist students in enhancing their skills for final placement interviews, the release mentioned.

