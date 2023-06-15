Uplifters introduces Data Science course with 'Pay after Placement' Option for learners.

Uplifters, a skill-based edtech startup targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, has introduced a Data Science course with an appealing feature for students called ‘Pay after Placement.’ This course aims to offer fresh graduates and working professionals the chance to enhance their careers in Data Science without the burden of immediate financial obligations. Uplifters has initiated a Data Science pay after placement program to provide learners with insights into the practical applications of Data Science and equip them with the necessary skills to develop analytical models that enhance business performance, according to an official release.

“Selecting an ideal Data Science course is challenging and time-consuming for learners. Even if they are able to find a suitable course, either it is offered at a sky-high fee or not supplemented with a relevant placement opportunity. At Uplifters, we look forward to addressing such challenges and making the talent industry ready with our PAP courses,” Umang Sangal, founder, CEO, Uplifters, said.

The Data Science course spans over 30 weeks, equivalent to a 6-month online programme. The course focuses on various aspects, including Python programming, Data Science Mathematics, Data Sources, Machine Learning, DSA in Python, Excel, SQL, Power BI/Tableau, Cloud Basics, and Computer Vision/Natural Language Processing (NLP). Uplifters has designed the Data Science Pay After Placement (PAP) programme to enable learners to acquire valuable skills at a reduced upfront fee, with the remaining amount payable after securing a placement, the release mentioned.

To enroll in the placement assistance program, aspiring learners can pay a discounted upfront fee of Rs. 40,000. For PAP, learners are required to pay an initial fee of Rs. 20,000 before starting the course, while the remaining amount can be converted into 30% of their Cost to Company (CTC), with a maximum limit of Rs. 2 Lakhs, to be paid after placement, as per the release.