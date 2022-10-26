upGrad’s employees donates gifting budget towards scholarship fund

Ed-tech platform upGrad’s workforce has made a sizable donation of Rs 2.4 crore to create a Scholarship Fund towards higher education and LifeLongLearning for the less-privileged individuals. The Scholarship Fund comes from repurposing the annual employees gifting budget which will be utilised for skilling deserving learners across non-metros and rural India, an official statement said.

The Scholarship Fund was announced at the company’s recently held hybrid “One upGrad” Townhall, by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, and Phalgun Kompalli, co-founders, upGrad.

“The pandemic hasn’t been kind to everybody. Being on the privileged boat, most of us could sail through these tough times, however, there is a section of the society who had to fight for their basic fundamental rights – education being the key one. And so, with an ambition of giving the less-privileged an opportunity to pursue higher education and build their careers, the upGrad Family has decided to contribute towards the cause. It is important we convert our business results into meaningful investments for giving it back to our society and create impact at scale,” Kumar said while addressing his colleagues during the Townhall.

As per the statement, the initiative is led by upGrad Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of upGrad. High-quality programmes will be delivered by another 100% subsidiary, upGrad TalentEdge’s online higher education vertical, the statement added.

The announcement comes at a time when festivities are at their peak for employees across India and companies are involved in planning interesting gifts and bonuses for the year.

