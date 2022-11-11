upGrad’s digital marketing Bootcamp promises to provide placement or refund course fees back

Ed-tech company upGrad has launched a new campaign to promote its digital marketing job-linked Bootcamp which promises to deliver a career outcome. The Bootcamp is designed for freshers to assist them land a job with a minimum of Rs four lakh per annum salary package within 150 days of performance-based programme completion or an entire fee refund. The move is believed to accelerate India’s growth momentum significantly through an added employment doorway.

According to an official release, the six month long Bootcamp offers a hands-on curriculum, including 200 plus hours of live lectures, introduction to niche digital marketing tools, and more than 65 hours of interview preparation and dedicated soft skill development sessions each. The programme structure also includes 1:1 mentorship opportunity with industry experts, end-to-end support in resume building, interview etiquette, and mock interview sessions, enabling its learners with enhanced career development opportunities.

Conceptualised by upGrad’s in-house creative team, the campaign is produced by Valeum Films and is directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film, shot in an office setup, shows a job interview underway that isn’t going the applicant’s way, until he answers a key question that turns the interview – and the hiring manager’s perspective – around.

“Job-linked digital marketing Bootcamp is one of the biggest milestones we have introduced. The campaign draws insights from an internal study which highlighted the existing market gap in terms of available jobs. As a result, we realised that freshers and working professionals who aspire to build a career as digital marketers do not have a direct entry point. They have to pursue multiple different job profiles before they actually land the desired job,” Arjun Mohan, CEO, India, upGrad said.

Furthermore, Shreyas Shevade, head of creative, content marketing – India, upGrad, said “Young people can change the face of any industry. Digital marketing is no different – in fact, it is one of the industries, most prone to be changed by new blood coming in. While earlier, young people usually stumbled into digital marketing, a structured and industry-relevant course like this upGrad Bootcamp, will give prospective marketers a great start to their career, thanks to the veteran faculty teaching it. This was the insight that led to the ad film.”

Also Read: Effective interventions increased enrolment drive in J&K, says Manoj Sinha

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn