upGrad to launch eight new Experience Centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Ed-tech company upGrad is set to launch eight new Offline Experience Centres (OEC) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accelerate its regional penetration in FY24. According to an official release, upGrad recorded a 400% increase in counselling sessions during previous January to this year.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain the two most important business-ready regions for us. Therefore, it is critical for us to track the constantly evolving learning patterns and develop market-ready products for higher growth,” Jeetender Singh, head, Offline Sales- India, upGrad, said.

Furthermore, commenting on the business, Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said, “While the internet has made inroads to most locations today, it still does limit the genuinity of the information shared. With these counselling sessions, we want to empower India’s youth and every household with easily available information for a positive output.”

Kumar further added that the move to introduce new Centres in AP/Telangana in FY24, aims to record higher business milestones and generate employment opportunities across the two key states.