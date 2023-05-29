upGrad Study Abroad to expand presence in Noida; plans to hire 500 employees.

upGrad Study Abroad, a company specialising in workforce development and job placement, aims to augment its business presence in Noida by recruiting an additional 500 members over the next three months. These new hires will be distributed among various sub-departments, encompassing Sales, Marketing, Technology, and Product, in order to facilitate further expansion, according to an official release.

“We have built a business model that aims to minimise geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams. Hence, it’s critical for us to get more of such young employees on-board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand’s mission of easing the skilled talent mobility for several global economies,” Ankur Dhawan, president, upGrad Abroad, said.

In order to enhance employability, particularly during periods when IT companies are exercising caution in their hiring strategies due to the global economic slowdown, the business proactively seeks out promising young talent directly from college campuses and universities. By recruiting fresh graduates, the company aims to accelerate their career prospects and provide opportunities for professional growth, the release mentioned.

The development comes soon after the brand recently integrated its massive study-abroad portfolio and consolidated its organic and inorganic businesses under a single operating stream. The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross Rs 500 crore of annual gross revenue during FY24. “We are building strong business pockets across the country to ensure enhanced operational and cost efficiencies,” concluded Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO, upGrad, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn