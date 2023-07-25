upGrad strengthen its leadership team with two senior hires to accelerate growth

upGrad, a skilling and workforce development company has appointed Raj Dogra as the chief information officer (CIO) and Rajiv H. Singh as the vice president, new initiatives, effective June 2023. These strategic appointments aim to further strengthen the company’s position and drive it towards continued success, according to an official release.

In his current profile at upGrad, Dogra will lead upGrad’s enterprise-wide information security and data privacy initiatives, introduce enterprise solutions, manage automation projects, optimise technology costs and oversee global office information security programmes. In his previous role at Emeritus, Dogra was the chief information officer (CIO). He has more than 15 years of experience, the release mentioned.

On the other hand, Rajiv has been onboarded to structure and lead a new business line. His primary task will be to drive the expansion of the higher education and skilling market in various cities across India. Additionally, he will be entrusted with the responsibility of establishing an omnichannel presence to enhance upGrad’s online business further. In his previous position at Cartrade, he successfully incubated the online used car classifieds and physical franchise stores before integrating the used-vehicle online and offline auction platforms to drive growth, as per the release.

“Raj’s strong expertise and affinity with the brand will ensure stronger network systems and compliance with applicable laws in India/globally, Rajiv’s deep market understanding and business competencies will fuel our ambition of becoming a household name,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.