upGrad announces strategic appointments for business growth

Edtech major upGrad has appointed Brijesh Nain as Business Unit Head and Paras Jhaveri as Vice President- Finance, as per an official statement. Nain, in his new role, will focus on strengthening upGrad’s sales and marketing efforts for Data Vertical while also implementing product innovations for higher business results.

While, Jhaveri will lead as the financial advisor to the senior management for strategic business growth, the statement added. Prior to this, Nain served as vice president of sales at BYJU’s and Jhaveri worked as AVP- Finance at Walt Disney Company.

“We have expanded our domestic footprint and introduced new business lines to support our growth momentum. We have planned certain organic developments for the current and upcoming FYs which will surely amplify our market visibility and foothold,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.

