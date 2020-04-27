upGrad starts courses at Rs 10k

Earlier, upGrad had also allowed free access of its tech platform, ‘upGrad Live’.

UpGrad, the online higher education platform, has said learners can start a Master’s or MBA degree programmes, offered by top 1% universities globally, at a cost of Rs 10,000 only. Learners who enrol for this 10k programme can experience the platform for two months, until June 15, and then make a choice to continue or quit. Applications for will close on May 1.

For those who wish to continue achieving the degree will pay the full programme fee, which can go up to Rs 4.5 lakh. However, if one discontinues with the programme, on or before June 15, one will still receive a certificate for the modules completed.

The courses one can choose from are:

Global MBA from Liverpool Business School; MBA (Global) from Deakin University; Master of Science in Data Science from Liverpool John Moores University; and PG Diploma in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore.

“As we operate amidst an uncertain scenario where the pandemic has created larger roadblocks across economies, working professionals have become quite alert about the post-Covid-19 adversities. Times have come when individuals, including students, are thinking to utilise the extra time on hand meaningfully, thereby transforming the lethargy into urgency when it comes to adopting lifelong learning,” the edtech major said in a statement.

While launching the initiative, Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder & executive chairman, upGrad, said, “We are taking the front and centre position in taking education online for India. Don’t many of us wish when we did our MBA, we had an offer like this? For all working professionals/graduates to make the right choice, they can start the journey for the first two months, and then decide.”

Earlier, upGrad had also allowed free access of its tech platform, ‘upGrad Live’, to all schools, colleges, educational institutions, NGOs and government bodies across the country, so that it can replicate the real-time classroom, and support the knowledge flow that seems to be breaking. It has migrated more than 15 colleges and universities to the digital space, who are using its Live platform.

Additionally, upGrad announced a range of free programmes to motivate working professionals to enhance their existing skillsets and look forward to career growth.

“We strongly believe a lockdown is not a full-stop to learning. While e-learning has received the thrust to become mainstream now, as education practitioners we realise there is a certain segment of the audience who are still submerged in scepticism about the efficiency of its delivery. To aid break the perception barrier, we invite all to experience our learning model for free or at a minimum commitment,” added Arjun Mohan, India CEO, upGrad.