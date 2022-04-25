upGrad partners with Golden Gate University to continue its global expansion

Ed-tech platform upGrad has collaborated with San Francisco’s Golden Gate University to continue its global expansion. The partnership aims to offer over $100M in scholarships to students across various locations and to introduce eight new online programs for the global workforce in the areas of Management and Law.

As a part of the collaboration, the curriculum will offer an in-depth subject understanding along with industry projects which shall remain at par with the international market and industry requirements. Other career service value additions like one on one mentorship and coaching and masterclasses will also be provided.

According to the ed-tech company, the partnership will unlock and deepen upGrad’s accessibility into the local American markets while also expanding its international program portfolio for learners who are based out of diverse geographies.

In addition, upGrad and Golden Gate University aim to jointly award more than $100Mn scholarships. The company has claimed that over 5000 students will be given a 70% scholarship on the tuition fee for these bachelors, masters and doctorate programs. upGrad and the Golden Gate University also aim to take a diversified route to create a mark with its learning content that is expected to be rolled out in foreign languages like Arabic, Vietnamese, Bahasa, and Spanish in the near future.

With inputs from PTI.

