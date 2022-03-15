upGrad partners with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, strengthening its global foothold

The four- month long programme includes masterclasses by industry experts, personalised industry mentorship, over 100 hours of learning, 10 industry projects including a capstone, peer-to-peer and industry networking, along with career support.

upGrad has partnered with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School for Marketing Analytics certificate program, strengthing its global footprint. The partnership combines the program design expertise from Emory Executive Education, Goizueta faculty’s marketing analytics thought leadership, and reach from upGrad.



The Marketing Analytics certificate program is a four-month program comprising masterclasses by industry experts, personalized industry mentorship, over 100 hours of learning, ten industry projects including a capstone, peer-to-peer and industry networking, and career support.



“Data-driven marketing allows companies to identify and leverage complex, granular data sets to create a better customer experience, with the ultimate goal of driving incremental revenue or optimizing their marketing investments. We wanted to introduce a program that offers a structured framework and a thorough understanding of the evolving need for analytical marketing. Such sophisticated marketing skills will, in turn, foster accelerated business growth,” said Karan Raturi, General Manager, North America, upGrad.



This programme will help professionals to learn technical skills such as predictive modelling, conjoint analysis, clustering, text and image analytics, and SEO/SEM analytics, along with business skills like demand forecasting, CLV measurement, data visualization and storytelling testing marketing campaigns, optimizing the return on investment, and assessing organizational readiness.

