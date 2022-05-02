upGrad acquires INSOFE for $33 million in a share swap deal

Ed-tech platform upGrad has acquired International School of Engineering (INSOFE), strenghtening its position in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science education.

As a part of the acquisition, founders and investors would swap shares into upGrad at a value of $2 billion. upGrad learners will get classroom options in several programs and INSOFE and ATLAS SkillTech University (sponsored and supported wholly by upGrad) will launch a series of specialized programs.

“INSOFE adds a strong research and development component in AI and ML to upGrad’s education service basket and helps upGrad create very exciting novel services for corporates and students globally. INSOFE is the gold standard of excellence in these specialised areas and adds incredible value to upGrad as we combine forces,” said Mayank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, upGrad.

INSOFE partner university’s Bachelor’s to Doctoral program in ML and AI prepares learners for jobs of the future. The company claims to have more than 4000 alumni and 10,000 corporate leaders along with seven partnerships with various universities around the world. INSOFE is present in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France and India.

