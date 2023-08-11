upGrad launches a suite of free online courses in GenAI

Ed-tech major, upGrad, has announced the introduction of over 20 new online GenAI courses across its portfolio including some free courses. The aim is to equip learners with cutting-edge tech capabilities and prepare a future-ready skilled force, an official release said.

Starting from 1.5 hours to 28 hours, the self-paced free courses are designed by industry experts and educators to cover a spectrum of topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Data Science and Neural Networks, while also introducing a mix of interactive video lectures, real-world case studies, hands-on projects, and peer-to-peer interaction for holistic and effective learning.

Other courses such as ChatGPT for Developers, Introduction to Generative AI, and ChatGPT for Digital Marketing are also added on the list. The company has received nearly 2,000 enrollments in less than 45 days of launch out of which over 50% of its learners have joined from Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Karnataka followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the release claimed.

“With the launch of our free GenAI courses, we aim to democratise access to advanced tech education, enabling Indian professionals, even across non-tech backgrounds to stay ahead in an evolving job market. We have also improved our existing curriculum with such tech top-ups to ensure our talent gets acquainted with the most relevant tools that are making the cut and developing a stronger subject foundation,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, managing director, upGrad, said.

Furthermore, the company aims to make nearly 10 more skill-based additions to the portfolio to build a comprehensive suite of paid and free courses by the end of the ongoing quarter within FY24.