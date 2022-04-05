upGrad KnowledgeHut launches bootcamp on Data Science

Bangalore-based technology skilling provider KnowledgeHut which is also part of upGrad has launched its first data science bootcamp to provide comprehensive learning experience and career in data science. The bootcamp aims to make candidates industry ready by gaining real-world experiences and building a portfolio of projects through the course of training.

The bootcamp is expected to begin from April 04, 2022 and is accepting applications from individuals including freshers with a bachelor’s degree, or from the Statistics, Economics, Business Administration and Advertising streams.

The three-month Data Science bootcamp will be available in a blended mode wherein the learners can opt for the self-paced content as well as attend live sessions conducted by the instructors. It is designed as a logical flow of multiple courses where there is around 150-160% more technology being taught to learners.

“Data Science is an immense pool of multiple data operations that play a major role today in analyzing, processing, and then interpreting the results to create actionable plans for companies and other organizations. Building a customized Data Science Bootcamp as per the current industry requirements is one of our ways to provide a holistic learning experience and we look forward to creating an agile workforce of Data Scientists,” Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut said.

