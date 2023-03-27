upGrad introduces ChatGPT basics to enhance learning.

upGrad, a skilling, and workforce development company, has integrated ChatGPT basics into specific course curriculums and internal academic procedures to ensure practical learning for the worldwide workforce, according to an official release. These interactive sessions aims to delve into ChatGPT’s structure and features, clarifying the intricacies of the model and equipping professionals with the skills to utilize it effectively, the release mentioned.

In the upcoming phase of GPT integration, upGrad aims to introduce an innovative AI-driven Chatbot to engage with learners at every level and comprehend their learning needs. The Chatbot will provide tailored recommendations and personalised feedback to assist learners in enhancing their skills, the release stated.

Additionally, the learners will have access to simulated scenarios that replicate real-world scenarios such as running a company and participating in role-specific mock interviews. The AI tool will aid in their preparation for job interviews, as per the release. “Understanding AI-powered tools have become critical to career growth. It’s important to first educate our learners about the complexities of the tool which also comes with opportunities, and if understood well, can support the global workforce in delivering exponential business solutions,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.

Around 56% of firms stated that required steps are being implemented to close the AI demand-supply talent gap, according to a recent report by TeamLease Digital. “Education, backed by evolving technology in our forte and upGrad is moving in the right direction to build an AI-ready talent powerhouse for the global economy,” Kumar added.