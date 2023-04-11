upGrad integrates its Study Abroad businesses to scale up in market

Ed-tech platform upGrad has announced the integration of its study abroad portfolio with a wide range of blended and online courses aimed at scaling up in the market. “Ranging from market-ready skilling programmes to assuring the last-mile connectivity with global recruiters, we have built a one-stop spectrum to enable the learning and placement needs of everyone who seeks to build a career in an international geography,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.

The brand claims to have expanded its footprints across 20 plus countries with over 1,000 university partners and 40,000 recruitment agents and aims to continue to add more destination markets to its portfolio.

Furthermore, the segment is claimed to have experienced over 100% growth during FY23 due to a strong intent towards overseas education that suffered a setback in the last two years. It is expected to cross Rs 500 crore of annual gross revenue in FY24 and is projected to be profitable, an official release said. The Study Abroad segment will account for about 20% of the group revenue for the year, the release added.

“upGrad will combine its prowess to reach out to learners in metros and non-metro cities through its agent network and extensive university network that has been added via both organic and inorganic arrangements to also become the largest player in the Study Abroad space,” Kumar said.

The company is working with international recruiting partners with a base in London to build a full-stack learning-to-employment model that connects the learners with jobs, Kumar added.