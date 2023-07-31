upGrad Institute (UI) in Singapore establishes advisory board with seven global leaders.

upGrad Institute (UI), a government-approved Private Education Institution (PEI) in Singapore, has announced the appointment of seven distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory Board. Taking the helm as the chairman is Arnoud De Meyer, former president of Singapore Management University. Joining him on the board is S Sadagopan, who serves as chairman of BoG (Board of Governors) at IIITDM-Kancheepuram and is also the founder director of IIIT-Bangalore, according to an official release.

upGrad Institute has also on-boarded industry leaders from diverse backgrounds: Magdalene Ew, head of content – entertainment, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Warner Bros. Discovery, contributes expertise in global media and marketing, Jeremy Williams, managing director of PropertyGuru Marketplaces, brings insights from the property technology company in Southeast Asia, Laura Parsons, vice president, Human Resources, BBC Studios, contributes her people and culture experience at a globally recognised brand, Larry Bradley, CEO of SolasAI, Inc, brings expertise on responsible AI, and finally, Mohit Nayyar, vice president – Human Resources, Global Skin and Personal Care, P&G, adds insights from driving HR development at a multinational consumer goods corporation, the release mentioned.

The Advisory Board aims to provide insights to help accelerate upGrad’s mission of building a robust government-approved learning institute that will empower the global workforce with an industry-ready experiential curriculum backed by top university credentials. “The opportunity to provide job-ready education delivered flexibly and affordably through upGrad Institute’s proprietary content and accomplished faculty is exciting,” Arnoud De Meyer, chair of the advisory board, upGrad Institute, said.

The institute has invested $5 million to establish and scale upGrad Institute and is inviting active enrolments for its debut Doctorate programmes along with select skilling courses in Data Science and Management with top global universities. The first batch is expected to commence in the next 60 days, the release added.