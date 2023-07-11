upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences, Vanuatu invite enrolments for MBBS and MD programmes

upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Vanuatu has opened enrolments for MBBS and the MD programmes on its campus at Port Vila, Republic of Vanuatu. The first batch of the two introductory programmes is scheduled to commence in the first half of September 2023.

Tailored specifically for 10+2 graduates from the Indian subcontinent, the 5.5-year MBBS programme is in line with the National Medical Commission (NMC)-approved curriculum and combines 4.5 years of on-campus learning with a year-long internship at the academically integrated Vila Central Hospital in Port Vila, the largest multi-speciality hospital in the Republic of Vanuatu with around 400 beds.

While the MD programme, aligned to the US Medical Licensure Exam (USMLE) begins with two years of premedical courses and upon successful completion of the premedical phase, learners seamlessly transition to a pre-clinical portion of the degree programme. UIMS has earned recognition from both, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education of Vanuatu for granting degrees to further empower aspiring doctors and medical practitioners with a comprehensive education in medicine and rigorous technology and industry-backed training.

“There’s a dearth of information on the quality of medical education available outside of India and yet there are thousands of Indian students who travel overseas every year to pursue their dreams. Language barriers, uneven weather conditions, cultural differences and most importantly accreditation and quality of education make it extremely challenging for parents and students to make the right decision. Many of them end up giving up their dreams even after spending large sums of money and 5.5 years – all because of the poor passing rate in licensing exams in India or in other countries. upGrad, with its strong credentials has forayed into medical education to ensure Indian learners get access to affordable and high-quality curricula. UIMS has been built with a very strong outcome-oriented DNA and our graduates will be able to practice medicine or pursue higher education in India after passing the requisite licensing exams. Our focus, along with curriculum and clinical, will be to ensure our learners achieve the highest passing percentages in licensing exams like NEXT or USMLE,” Gaurav Kumar, president, head, Corporate Development and Strategy, upGrad, said.

The announcement comes at a time when the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notification capping the total number of MBBS students, medical colleges could induct, to 150, effective 2024.

At UIMS, which is also a part of edtech company upGrad, learners will get exposed to clinical, early in their studies on a multi-acre campus equipped with virtual OT sessions, digital 3D cadavers, medical mannequins, and extensive online content. The medical school has also lined up a highly qualified and illustrious pool of adjunct faculties from some of the best medical schools and hospitals from the US, UK, Canada, and India among other geographies for elevating the teaching quality.

Eligibility for the MBBS programme at UIMS requires the completion of grade 12th with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) subjects, as well as a minimum of 50% marks overall. Additionally, applicants must have qualified for the NEET UG exam with a valid scorecard not older than two years. Graduate students with a 4-year UG degree in bio-sciences can apply directly for the four-year MD programme.