upGrad to launch 10 global campuses, aims to hire 1000 PhDs

With an investment of $30 million, UGDX aims to open 10 institutes in the next year, which includes five in India across Delhi and Chennai.

Written by FE Education
Furthermore, UGDX aims to reach operational break-even in five quarters from its launch.

Edtech company upGrad has announced plans to launch “UGDX”, a new brand which stands for upGrad’s massive thrust in emerging digital technologies. According to an official statement, UGDX is added by  INSOFE, its recently acquired data science, AI, ML focused offline institute. 

With an investment of $30 million, UGDX aims to open 10 institutes in the next year, which includes three in the US of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, five in India across Delhi and Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and one in Singapore and the Middle East, each.

Furthermore, UGDX aims to reach operational break-even in five quarters from its launch. The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and shall use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. 

In addition, the UGDX aims to specialise in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, connected devices, IOT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the cloud, and will offer certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in these areas. 

“This is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand,” Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, chairperson, upGrad, said.

